CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced a portion of Maple Street will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, May 10.

The closure, between Prospect Avenue and Willis Avenue, is for storm sewer repairs. The city said Prospect Avenue traffic will be unaffected by the project. Additionally, traffic on Maple Street, from Willis Avenue to Prospect Avenue, may enter and exit Maple Street from Willis Avenue.

City officials advise drivers to use the alternate route to avoid the road closure. They thank everyone for their cooperation and patience during the remainder of this construction season.

Work is scheduled to be completed by 4 p.m. on Monday, May 15, weather permitting.