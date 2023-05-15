CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced lane closures on Prospect Avenue and Town Center Boulevard beginning Monday, May 15.

The city said the closures are in order to remove and replace the sidewalk adjacent to 2121 N. Prospect Avenue. The closures include:

One eastbound lane of Town Center Boulevard between Boardwalk Drive and Prospect Avenue

One southbound lane of Prospect Avenue between Town Center Boulevard and Baytowne Drive

City officials said eastbound traffic will be reduced to one lane in this area. Southbound traffic will also be reduced to one lane in this area. The city said lanes will be closed during working hours only and will be reopened overnight.

The city said they appreciate the cooperation of drivers in the area and encourages

The closures are in place until Friday, May 26.