CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One lane of Prospect Avenue will be closing on Thursday as crews perform landscaping and fencing work at 1211 South Prospect.

The lane closure will take place on the southbound side of the road between Armory Avenue and La Sell Drive. Work is expected to take place on Thursday and Friday between the hours of 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The City of Champaign said that it appreciates the cooperation of travelers in the area and encourages caution when traveling through work zones.