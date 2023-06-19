CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that one northbound and one southbound lane of Prospect Avenue will be closed beginning Tuesday, June 20.

The closure, between Springfield Avenue and Union Street, is so crews can complete fiberoptic installation in the area. City officials said northbound and southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane during the closure.

The city said they appreciate the cooperation of travelers in the area and encourage caution when traveling through work zones.

Work is scheduled to be complete, and the lanes will reopen on Friday, June 23.