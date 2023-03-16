CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that one southbound lane of Prospect Avenue will be closed beginning Tuesday.

The closure, between Hessel Boulevard and Kirby Avenue, is so i3 Broadband can install its fiber-optic utility in the area. The city said southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane in the area during the closure.

The lane will reopen on March 24, weather permitting. Officials appreciate the cooperation of drivers in the area and encourage caution when traveling through work zones.

Last week, the city announced that i3 Broadband would also be closing one northbound lane of Prospect Avenue. They also previously announced the closure of one westbound lane of Kirby Avenue.

The city said that the construction process will take six to eight weeks from seeing the first utility flags to restoration completion and service activation. The installation will take place in both city-owned rights-of-way and utility easements on private property.