COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Coles County’s top prosecutor is considering formal charges against the then-Mattoon High School student who shot another student at the school.



State’s Attorney Jesse Danley said he’s expected to make a charging decision on Friday for 19-year-old Josiah Lyons. Lyons will be in court Friday to address bond.

Mattoon Police said officers arrested Lyons on Tuesday on preliminary charges of failing to register his change of address from Toledo to Mattoon with law enforcement. Lyons is required to do that due to a 2018 conviction for the shooting at Mattoon High School the year prior. In that case, Danley said Lyons was sentenced under what’s known as extended juvenile jurisdiction. A judge gave Lyons a sentence of juvenile prison and a sentence of 25 years in adult prison, which would only come into play if Lyons did not obey the terms of his juvenile sentence. Danley noted then-state’s attorney Brian Bower prosecuted that case.

Danley said he’s still weighing whether to pursue the 25 year sentence for Lyons’ new case or whether another punishment would be appropriate. Ultimately, it’s up to a judge on any re-sentencing.