PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — The superintendent of Paris schools said alleged sex crimes committed by a volunteer assistant coach involved students.



Dr. Jeremy Larson said once the allegations came to light, the district removed middle school boys basketball assistant J.T. Johnson from his duties. Larson said in a letter to parents this week that Johnson was arrested for online solicitation of minors. He said the district is working with local police and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.



Court records show that on Tuesday afternoon, the Edgar County State’s Attorney charged Johnson, 18-years-old of Paris, with four counts, two each of distribution of harmful material and sexual exploitation of a child. Two of the charges are felonies, while two are less-serious misdemeanors, which have a maximum punishment of one year in jail.



Edgar County State’s Attorney Mark Isaf could not be reached for comment on the charges. Paris police also could not immediately be reached for comment.