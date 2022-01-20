Prosecutor: dispute over ID led to fatal fight outside bar

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County’s top prosecutor said a bartender’s request to see an identification set off a dispute that left an 80 year-old business owner dead.

State’s attorney Dan Wright made the comments in court this week while asking a judge to increase bond for 27 year-old Dalton McDermott. Judge Karen Tharp did so, moving bond from $350,000 to $3 million. That means McDermott must come up with $300,000 to get out of jail while his case progresses. McDermott is due back in court on January 27.

Wright this week also filed three new charges: a first degree murder charge in the death of 80 year-old Angelo Manci and two aggravated battery charges for two other people McDermott allegedly struck. If convicted of all those acts, Wright said McDermott would face 22-125 years in prison to be served at 100% time.

Wright in court this week said on the night of December 31, McDermott went to Parkway Pub on North Dirksen Parkway. Manci was an owner of the business. Wright said when a bartender asked for McDermott’s ID, he became belligerent and was asked to leave. Wright said McDermott went outside and began pounding on the bar’s exterior. Manci then came outside and told McDermott to leave. Wright said McDermott then allegedly hit Manci in the head, causing injuries that led to his death around two weeks later.