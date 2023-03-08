Senator Faraci sits with Treasurer Frerichs as Senate Bill 2247 is presented in committee.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A state disability program may soon have its name changed to honor a late Champaign state senator.

A bill in the Illinois Capitol would change the name of the Achieving a Better Life Experience program to the Senator Scott Bennett ABLE program.

Sen. Paul Faraci, a close friend of Bennett who was appointed to his seat after the senator died, is proposing the name-change.

“Senator Bennett was a tireless advocate for individuals living with disabilities and their families,” said Faraci. “Renaming the ABLE Account Program in his honor is a fitting tribute to his legacy of service and commitment to improving the lives of those around him.”

Senator Scott Bennett died in December. He created the program in his first year in office in 2015,

The program allows individuals with disabilities to save up to $100,000 without losing access to any federal benefits like Medicaid and Social Security.

The bill to change the name of the program has passed the committee and will now head to the House floor.

More information on the Illinois ABLE accounts can be found on their website.