Proposed landfill passes criteria, set for approval

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Space is running out at one landfill, and now the county board has given the green light for a new one to start nearby.

The proposed landfill will be adjacent to Landfill 33 on S. Willow Street, just southeast of Effingham. It had to pass 9 criteria Thursday evening. The board cleared all of them, paving the way for the landfill’s future operation.

Nearby homeowners have been upset with the proposal. One man told WCIA earlier this month his home and property have already been devalued by 20% because of Landfill 33, and the new landfill site would be even closer. One of the criteria for the landfill focuses on that issue. The Property Value Guarantee is for homeowners living within 500 feet of the proposed landfill site, and it’s good for 30 years. The landfill is expected to reach capacity by then.

A resolution for the landfill still needs to be drafted for final authorization.