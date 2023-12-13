CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Some taxpayers in Champaign County are upset to hear that Champaign schools are asking for more money from property taxes next year.

They said they were left out of the decision-making process. School administrators said they want taxpayers to know that the total revenue they get is based on a rate decided by the county.

Administrators said they must ask for a higher figure reflecting inflation and cost increases. They want to increase it from $138 million in property taxes this year to $150 million next year, and it doesn’t sit well with some taxpayers in the district.

Ken Fullilove is frustrated that people who pay property taxes for Champaign schools don’t get a say in how much is asked by the district.

“I guess I would have had to register to make statements at the school board meeting,” he said. “And then even at that, I doubt that would have done any good.”

But the Champaign School District’s CFO, Linda Matkowski, said the $150 million of revenue they’re asking for may not be the amount given by the guidelines of the property tax extension limitation law.

“The county clerk has to follow it,” Matkowski said. “We have to follow it. Everybody has to follow it. It’s not a ‘we get to make up our own situation’ here.”

She said the law caps the amount school districts can receive based on property valuations — which right now are on the rise — and the rate the county determines based on the Consumer Price Index.

“Generally speaking, most people get confused because the statutory requirement is that we talk about what we want to ask for,” Matkowski said, “not what we think is going to happen.”

She said the amount they are expecting, which is over $10 million more than last year’s revenue, is to cover unforeseen variables that could affect the county’s assessment, and it’s better to overshoot than undershoot.

“You also want to make sure that you’re being thoughtful about [the amount] taxpayers have to pay, which is not asking for any more than you should legally be able to get.”

For Fullilove, the fact that there are rising rates and property values doesn’t take away from the fact that people’s take-home-pay may not be rising quite as fast.

“Right now, I’m not very trusting of the school board,“ he said. “In my mind, they need to show some more credibility.”

Matkowski said Champaign schools will submit their $150 million amount to the county on Dec. 26, and the county will have until April to determine the final amount.