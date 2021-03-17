Proposal would allow betting on Illinois college sports

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — March madness is right around the corner, and in Illinois, you can legally bet on most of the teams in the field — except for the Illinois schools.

Betting on illinois college teams has always been illegal, but one lawmaker is trying to change that, and allow for betting on the home teams.

Illinois athletic directors, including josh Whitman, were strongly opposed to allowing betting on home state teams. As a potential compromise, representative Mike Zalewski is trying to put in a rule that says universities can petition the state to remove their teams off the sports books if they provide proof their players are being harassed.

Casinos in the state have brought in over 1.2 billion dollars in sports betting revenue, and over 200 million of that money came from bets on collegiate sports.