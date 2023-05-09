SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois may help formerly incarcerated people adjust back to society in a new way soon thanks to a bill lawmakers hope to pass in the Capitol.

A proposal in the State Capitol would help anyone under custody of Illinois Department of Corrections or the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice work with the Secretary of State to get a state ID before their release.

An incarcerated individual would need to submit their birth certificate, social security card, photograph, proof of residency and application. IDOC and IDJJ would help them get a duplicate of their social security card and copy of their birth certificate.

Lawmakers argue IDs are very important tools in society.

“This small piece of plastic is needed for many of life’s basic necessities, like housing, employment, medical care, banking, and for those who need it, government benefit programs like food stamps,” Sen. Willie Preston (D-Chicago), who is the Senate Sponsor of the bill, said.

The senator believes Illinois would be the first state to have a policy like this in the U.S.

Formerly incarcerated people say having a form of ID is one of the keys for successful re-integration into society.

“The simple, basic thing that we as formerly incarcerated people want first is an ID,” Founder of Ex-Cons for Community and Social Change Tyrone Muhammad said. “Second, is to be housed the way we was housed while we were serving that time. And the other one is the job opportunity.”

Preston said the Secretary of State’s office is neutral towards the bill. He also said he hopes the legislature passes his bill this month.