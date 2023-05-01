SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois drivers may not have to worry about being pulled over purely for items dangling from their rearview mirrors, thanks to a proposed legislative update.

House Bill 2389 is currently under consideration in Springfield. If passed, it would no longer allow law enforcement to pull someone over purely for having an item like an air freshener, a disability placard or a rosary hanging from their rearview mirror or attached to the windshield.

Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias believes the current law is discriminatory.

“Pulling someone over for merely having an air freshener attached to the rearview mirror is not only archaic, it’s ridiculous,” Giannoulias said. “Amending the law by prohibiting traffic stops that encourage discriminatory practices will ultimately make our streets safer for both motorists and police officers.”

Rep. LaShawn Ford (D-Chicago), who sponsored the bill in the House of Representatives, thinks changing the law will help keep communities safer as it would reduce the number of interactions police have with drivers for non-violent violations.

“There is no reason for police to pull over a vehicle just because they have an air freshener on their mirror or for many other minor infractions,” Ford said. “Making this change in the law is too important to wait because it’s a safety issue for both the public and law enforcement.”

The law faced more scrutiny in 2021 after Daunte Wright was killed while being pulled over for having an air freshener on his rearview mirror.

The bill has already passed the House of Representatives and Senate Transportation Committee. It is expected to be voted on in the Senate later this month.

Most other states allow objects to be attached to a car’s rearview mirror or windshield. Other states who have a similar law include California, Pennsylvania, Arizona and Texas.

Law enforcement groups like the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police and the Illinois Sheriff’s Association have voiced opposition to the bill.