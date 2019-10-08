Property owners invited to tax hearing

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Coles county property owners have a chance to weigh in on their taxes.

On Tuesday, October 15, the Concerned Taxpayers of Coles County will hold a legislative hearing at Cross County Mall. It will be chaired by State Representative Mary Flowers (D-Chicago), who is the chair of Governor Pritzker’s Property Tax Relief Task Force.

For years, the Concerned Taxpayers have spoken out about their claims of unfair property tax reassessments in the county. They sued the county in federal court, although it has been dismissed.

All property owners, renters, investors, homeowners, entrepreneurs, and community members are invited and encouraged to attend. The hearing will be in Suite #10, which used to be the Carson’s store. Doors open at 6 PM and the hearing runs from 6:30 to 8:30. There will be a half hour for public comment and questions.