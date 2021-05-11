Property management company donates house to C-U at Home

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — There’s a lot of factors that can keep someone struggling with homelessness from finding work.

That’s why places like C-U at Home are so important, and thanks to one business, they now have another house to help people.

The home in Champaign is newly renovated and will be a huge part in helping people get back on their feet. It’s called the Alchemy House.

The Electrum Group, a property management company, put in lots of hard work and $15,000 to fix it up and donate it to C-U at Home.

It’s a two-bedroom home that can house up to four people a year as they transition from homelessness.

It also has a full kitchen, a rec room, and a big yard.

The Electrum Group is going on 30 years of business. Employees say giving back to the community was the perfect way to celebrate.

“The homelessness situation in Champaign-Urbana has become a little bit more visible recently, and I’m afraid I don’t know much about that side of the equation, but housing, maintenance, mechanicals, financing, that’s something we do on a daily basis,” says Weiss Lancaster with the Electrum Group.

The company just handed the keys over to C-U at Home a few days ago.