CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Central Illinois city is fining a property owner after trash collected on the premises — but that’s not all city officials found on the property.

Two people were found living in a tent connected to the long-closed O’Charley’s building in Champaign. Officials said the LLC that owns the abandoned restaurant were given a fine that totals more than $1,000 for the city’s clean-up service.

Neighborhood Services Code Compliance Manager, Tim Spear, said they don’t typically deal with private properties. But Community Relations Specialist Steven Harper said more and more tents where homeless people live have been popping up around town.

“More than anything, I think it’s a mental health problem,” Harper said, “and that’s a resource that we lack in Champaign-Urbana.”

When Spear had to clean around the abandoned O’Charley’s restaurant near Prospect Avenue and Town Center Boulevard, he noticed two people had been living in a tent connected to the building.

“They were given an opportunity to, you know, post on the property here and come clean this up. So, you need to take anything you want to keep with you,” Spear said.

Harper said his shelter, Strides, was asked to help the people living outside.

“They actually called us and called several other outreach agencies to go out and try and help the individuals that were staying there. And we all did try and wrap around them.”

The two people living in the tent turned down all the organizations. The city doesn’t usually clean up non-city properties, but in this instance, the O’Charley’s owners didn’t respond.

“Typically, on private property, the owner takes control of that situation,” Spear said.

The discovery of people living on this private property brings a bigger issue to light, which is people living in tents throughout the city. It can be dangerous in winter weather and there is a lack of security. Harper said that before Strides had their 64-bed shelter, it was harder for people in the area to find a place to stay.

A lot of these encampments are on private property, like spaces beside train tracks or fields near shopping centers, making it difficult for the city to help. He said mental health is a big issue facing the homeless community and those who want to help, but the fight to secure shelter for them is worth it.

“We have a very giving community as far as people trying to help unhoused individuals,” Harper said. “We have a lot of resources in Champaign-Urbana that bigger cities don’t have.”