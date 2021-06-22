Promise Healthcare offering $25 DoorDash giftcards for COVID-vaccinations

A Doordash sticker is seen on a window of a restaurant. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Promise Healthcare in Champaign is offering extra incentives to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The first 50 people to get their first dose at Promise Healthcare will get a $25 DoorDash gift card.

It’s part of a national program designed to boost vaccination efforts.

DoorDash says it’s offering $2 million in gift cards nationwide for people who get their shots. It’s partnering with the National Association of Community Health Centers as part of the initiative.

Promise Healthcare says gift cards are still in stock.

To schedule a vaccination appointment, you can call Promise Healthcare`s COVID Care line at 217-403-5402.