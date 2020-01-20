Prom wear for students

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)—A library is helping students look like the princes and princesses they have read about in books. The public library is collecting prom wear for boys and girls. They are asking for gently used dresses, shoes, ties, and jackets, and accessories. They need all sizes. The library director says she hopes it makes the teenagers who wear them feel special.
People can donate Fridays and Saturdays between 9am to 4pm. Drop your clothes off at the side door on Vermilion Street between now and March.