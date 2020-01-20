Prom wear for students

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)-- "We'd been praying for this building for a long time," said Mary Seaman, a nurse at Women's Care Clinic. Now, that prayer has finally been answered. Women's Care Clinic is opening a brand new facility and saying goodbye to the old. "It was a very small building, and we were just busting at the seams. We have lots of clients that we serve," said Seaman. Now, they have three times the space to do their jobs. "Two ultrasound rooms instead of one. It allows us a dedicated space to serve fathers, so there will be dads mentoring dads in their own part of the building. Then it offers expanded group education spaces," said Bethany Hager, Executive Director of Women's Care Clinic.

A 2019 County Health Rankings Report by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute ranked Vermilion County last out of all the counties in Illinois for overall health. "For lots of public health issues, for income and poverty and just basically for the well being of families, so the need in Vermilion County is great," said Hager. The community wanted to be a part of the effort to flip the script with this new facility, being the start. Through donations from businesses, churches, foundations, and the community, this nearly 800 thousand dollar building is completely paid for. Staff say they're looking forward to having the space to make even more of an impact.