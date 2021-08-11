Project testing autonomous vehicles to bring thousands of jobs to Central Illinois

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — 23,000. That’s how many jobs a project in Central Illinois could bring in by the year 2050.

Crews will test autonomous vehicles and trucks on the “Illinois Autonomous and Connected Track” or I-ACT.

The project is a joint effort between the Village of Rantoul and the U of I.

It will be located on the former Chanute Air Force Base.

The track will cover 400 acres.

“I’m very proud of the partnership that we’re having with the University of Illinois looking at this endeavor between the two communities and I’m looking forward to being part of this,” said Charles Smith, the mayor of Rantoul.

I-ACT is expected to be up and running by 2025.