Project Success offering summer programs for students

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — (WCIA) — Project Success is kicking off all of its summer programs in June.
Officials say this will include academic sessions, to prepare students for the next school year, credit recovery, enrichment activities, and lots of fun.
This is for students in Vermilion County. The programs are free.
It will be offered to those enrolled in the following schools:
Danville (all held at Laura Lee for the summer):
Laura Lee Fellowship House (serving students from Garfield, Mark Denman, Meade Park)
South View Upper Elementary School
North Ridge Middle School
Danville High School
Georgetown:
Pine Crest Elementary
Mary Miller Junior High School
Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School
Hoopeston:
Maple Elementary School
John Greer Elementary School
Hoopeston Area Middle School
Hoopeston Area High School
Oakwood:
Oakwood Grade School
Oakwood Junior High School
Oakwood High School
Salt Fork:
Salt Fork South
Salt Fork North
Westville:
Judith Giacoma Elementary School
Westville Junior High School
Westville High School
If you wish to enroll your student in one of the summer programs, please call Project Success of Vermilion County at (217) 446-3200.