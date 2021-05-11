Project Success offering summer programs for students

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — (WCIA) — Project Success is kicking off all of its summer programs in June.

Officials say this will include academic sessions, to prepare students for the next school year, credit recovery, enrichment activities, and lots of fun.

This is for students in Vermilion County. The programs are free.

It will be offered to those enrolled in the following schools:

Danville (all held at Laura Lee for the summer):

Laura Lee Fellowship House (serving students from Garfield, Mark Denman, Meade Park)

South View Upper Elementary School

North Ridge Middle School

Danville High School

Georgetown:

Pine Crest Elementary

Mary Miller Junior High School

Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School

Hoopeston:

Maple Elementary School

John Greer Elementary School

Hoopeston Area Middle School

Hoopeston Area High School

Oakwood:

Oakwood Grade School

Oakwood Junior High School

Oakwood High School

Salt Fork:

Salt Fork South

Salt Fork North

Westville:

Judith Giacoma Elementary School

Westville Junior High School

Westville High School

If you wish to enroll your student in one of the summer programs, please call Project Success of Vermilion County at (217) 446-3200.