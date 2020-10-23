Project Success host fall fun night

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Project Success Vermilion County is helping shape children into responsible adults through mentorship and tutoring.

Kelsie Coleman, Site Coordinator for Southview Upper Elementary, said they serve children throughout the Danville School District 118. Students can join their group for free and have access to tutoring and other events they have after school.

On Thursday, students could go to Laura Lee Fellowship House for their fall event. They received a fall-themed STEM activity to do with their families as well as hot dogs and chips as part of a to-go dinner. They asked families to bring in canned goods to be entered into a giveaway to win a prize. Officials said the canned goods would be a part of one of their service learning projects.

Coleman said she hopes students feel they have an outlet with Project Success. She said they want to help them become successful leaders and grow in youth.

Again, students can join Project Success for free. They are currently taking on new students. For more information on how to join, call (217) 446-3200. Project Success is also creating an online segment for parents who want their child to participate, but maybe do not feel comfortable sending them in-person with the ongoing pandemic.