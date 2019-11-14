Project RELIEF program kicks off next month

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — City Water, Light and Power customers who need help paying their bill could qualify for assistance from the utility’s Project RELIEF program.

It’s the 35th year for the program to provide financial assistance to customers in need.

Project RELIEF donations are collected primarily from CWLP customers who add $1 or more to their monthly bill along with City employee payroll contributions. The program allocated over $23,000 last season and 107 families received assistance.

The first step in applying for assistance from Project RELIEF is to call the CWLP Project RELIEF Office at 789-2414 on or after December 2nd. Customers meeting the minimum eligibility requirements will be scheduled for a meeting with Fifth Street Renaissance, program administrator.

All funds that are received for Project RELIEF go directly to those in need, without any amount being used to cover administrative costs.

Individuals can sign up to add $1 or more to their monthly bill online, https://www.cwlp.com/ServicesHome/ServicesInformation/ProjectRelief.aspx or use the form provided in the October bill mailing. Those who would prefer to make a one-time contribution can mail a check or money order made payable to Project RELIEF and send it to Fifth Street Renaissance at 1315 N. Fifth Street., Springfield, IL 62702.

Customers can begin applying for assistance (789-2414) from Project RELIEF on December 2nd. Most funds are exhausted by April 1.