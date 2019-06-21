Project Lifesaver has clear-cut goal

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are working on a new program to help find runaways. Several recent runaways have motivated police to take action.

The program, Project Lifesaver, has people who are considered “high risk” to wear a bracelet or anklet. They have special needs or may be elderly and have a tendency to wander.

Loved ones are given a device to alert them when the person gets a certain distance away from home. They can then contact police who have their own tracker to find the person.

The cost of the program is about $5,000 including equipment and training.

Police are looking for funding support from local businesses. Country Companies is already donated $1,500 to the cause.