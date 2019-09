URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — a water main replacement project done by Cross Construction for Illinois American Water Company will cause North Race Street to be closed to traffic between West Main Street and West Griggs Street from 6:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 26.

Access will be maintained to all properties along North Race Street but no traffic will be permitted on North Race Street between West Main Street and West Griggs Street during the project.