Project calling for local artists

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — One project is connecting the C-U area through art.

The Great Artdoor is awarding selected local artists stipends to create art in several Champaign and Urbana Parks and community gardens.

10 artists will be selected and given $1,000 dollars. Their artwork will be featured in one of 10 locations.

This opportunity is a collaboration between the Champaign and Urbana Park Districts, 40 North, The Spurlock Museum, and the Urbana Arts and Culture Program.

One organizer says she believes the Great Artdoors is a way for local artists to express themselves.

“You know we left it open where an artist can do a proposal for a specific park or location. Like, be inspired by something that happened to them at that park or the history of that park or the nature in that park. Or they can respond to what’s happening in the world today. You know, with all the different crises we’re dealing with right now, isolation, COVID, racial tension… They could really explore those and maybe express themselves,” says Kelly White, the Executive Director of 40 North.

You can find more information on the Great Artdoors here.

The last day to submit a proposal for artwork is July 15.