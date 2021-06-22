Progress continues on Mattoon’s third mural

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Mattoon’s third new mural is starting to shape up.

The city’s tourism and arts director says Philadelphia’s David Guinn is painting it on a parachute cloth. The director says it’s a common method of artists use to paint murals from their home studio.

The mural will then be installed in panels and sealed for weatherproofing. The director says it was last about 20 years.

It’s located across from the Amtrak Station. You can watch a video of it being installed here.

The director says they got input from local artists on this mural. She says they wanted to display the feeling of freedom and small-town American you can find in Mattoon.

For the previous two murals, they sought input from local residents and schoolchildren who were interested in art.