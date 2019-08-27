Programs for students

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– School is back in session for districts across Central Illinois, but when students get out of classes parents want to know their kids are still in safe hands. Decatur Schools has a new before and after school program. Students can get help with homework, do activities focused on coding and robotics, or just get some exercise in after classes.

They are not the only ones with an after school program. The Boys and Girls Club has had one for years. They have seen a slight increase in attendance throughout the week. Their program is open after the Decatur Schools after school program. Boys and Girls Club says they have seen a decline in attendance on Saturdays. They used to be closed on Mondays. Now they are changing that. They are closed on Saturdays and Sundays, so they can be open to help more students throughout the week. Decatur Schools had open house today to introduce parents to the before and after school program. Baum Elementary will hold their open house on Thursday.