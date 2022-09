The WCIA 3 Morning Show from 5a-8a can be found on our alternate channel WCIX (X49) due to special report coverage of the Queen’s Funeral on CBS.

CBS Special Report is expected to last through mid-morning. WCIA The Morning Show at 9a is expected to be available on WCIA and streamed on the app. We also expect WCIA 3 News at Noon to be back on CBS following the funeral coverage this morning.