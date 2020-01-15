Program wants people to mentor students

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s National Mentoring Month, and one group is hoping to encourage people to sign up and mentor students in the two cities.

More than 600 people are part of CU 1-to-1, but they said they’re always looking for more volunteers. Over 15 years, 90 employees from the U of I’s Facilities and Services Department have participated.

“The mentor program is very valuable for, for all parties that participate in it,” said Maureen Banks, Division of Safety and Compliance Director. “The mentors get a lot out of the program, much more than they even anticipate. It’s a pleasant feeling and surprise that the mentors receive because they’ve got a friend now in this young person.”

If you’re interested in mentoring, there are two upcoming training sessions. One is on Wednesday, January 30 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Urbana Middle School. The other is on Wednesday, February 12 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Mellon Building on South New Street in Champaign.