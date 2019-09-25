Program up for Governor’s Hometown Award

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A group working to improve Vermilion County is up for the Governor’s Hometown Award.

Step up Vermilion County was created two years ago. It has several missions, but aims to make it easier for people to access. Getting the recognition would help them when they apply for grants. That could help everyone in the county.

Four members of the group made a presentation about why they deserved the award in Springfield last week. That presentation highlighted two of the biggest changes Step Up has made so far.

The first of those is the Step Up Car. It’s a program that recognized the lack of in-patient treatment centers in Vermilion County. That lack forces patients to travel to programs elsewhere, but many of them don’t have a way to get there. Step Up Car provides transportation for those people. The group also partnered with OSF to form a Step One detox program.

“A lot of organizations were functioning in silos. A lot of agencies, you know, people not knowing what other agencies were doing and what other organizations were providing. And so really, just bringing people together has created a you know, just a phenomenal sense of synergy, collaboration, connection,” said Second Church of Christ Pastor and Step Up member Dale DeNeal.

Step Up also helped increased the number of people in the county trained for mental health first aid from 300 to almost 600. It just became a non-profit in June. The winner of the award will be announced in November.

If you want to be a part of the organization, the next Step Up meeting is November 15. Anyone is welcome. It will be at Second First church at 3350 E Voorhees Street near Lynch Road in Danville.