CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – It’s called the S.L.E.E.P. program. That stands for Safety, Lighting and energy efficiency. What the city is bringing to the Garden Hills Community is a modified version of that.

The city is offering every single person who lives in Garden Hills a chance to be a part of the program. Each household can get a free doorbell camera, yard pole lights, and exterior entry point lights.

Monday night was the first night neighbors could apply to be in the program. Leaders and people living there hope that this will help end some of the violence that happens in the community.

“I think it’s fantastic this will give people a chance to add additional lighting to their own home to feel safer, and a camera doorbell to give a little added security,” Creel Unbelovéd, with the Garden Hills Neighborhood Association, said.

It doesn’t matter if you rent or own the house you’re at. City leaders said the only qualification is if you live in Garden Hills.

