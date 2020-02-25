Program to control cat population

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– A new program is trying to cut down the cat population in Macon County. New Hope Animal Outreach started a Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Release Program in February. They set up traps where there might be wild cats. Then, they take the cat to a veterinarian who will spay or neuter it. Finally, they return the cat to its origin. Neutering helps improve health, behavior, and helps reduce the feral cat population.

People who have feral cat populations in their area who want assistance limiting the population should contact New Hope Animal Outreach. The program is only for true feral cats that avoid contact with people. They have budgeted the money to do 10 feral cats a month, but they are hoping to get donations to do more.

NewHopeAnimalOutreach@gmail.com