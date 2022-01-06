Program recognizes customer service workers

by: Tim Ditman

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Visit Champaign County is reminding you of its program to honor customer service workers.

The Cream of the Crop program allows you to spotlight good customer service, especially at a time when many workplaces are stretched thin due to the pandemic. Examples include a prompt server at a restaurant, a friendly hotel desk clerk, or a retail worker who went above and beyond.

Visit Champaign County chooses winners weekly. Honorees get a framed certificate, a post on VCC’s social media, and an invite to the group’s annual Toast to Tourism event.

