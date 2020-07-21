Program provides support for housing

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– The Housing Authority of Champaign County will get nearly half a million dollars for a Re-Entry Rental Housing Support Demonstration Program.

“I always see these guys when they come in. They need food, shelter, water, but shelter is number,” said James Corbin. Now, a new program is providing just that. It is part of a partnership created by Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton, The Illinois Department of Corrections and the Illinois Housing Development Authority. It will help 15 people coming out of the Illinois Department of Corrections get housing and services to transition back into the community. “Too many times we look down on individuals that may have commited a certain crime. They served their time. It’s over with, so let them be productive citizens in our community again,” said David Northern, Executive Director and CEO of Champaign County Housing Authority. He says they have similar re-entry programs, but this one is different. “We receive money from the state, and we use that money to help pay the rent for individuals,” said Northern.

Those who work with people with criminal records say this program is needed. “We’re trying to curb recidivism and stop the individuals from going back to jail, but if they don’t have anywhere to sleep or no where they know is safe, then they go back to the life they led before,” said James Corbin. The Illinois Department of Corrections will make referrals for who they think should be part of the program.