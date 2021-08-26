Program provides resources for families experiencing homelessness

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)– Some people in need of a place to sleep have a safe space to rest.

Cunningham Township Supervisor’s Office has an Emergency Housing program. They started in a hotel during the pandemic, and now clients are moving to a permanent location downtown.

“With COVID, we have definitely seen an increase in homelessness and people that are experiencing a lot of trauma around just the pandemic in general, getting sick and not being able to work,” said Shaya Robinson, case manager and street advocate with the Cunningham Township Supervisor’s Office.

It’s a 30 to 90 day program. Families get access to resources to help them gain stability. Staff says so far, they have helped 31 homeless households and 35 children move into more stable housing.

“I got a call from a woman that was nine months pregnant sleeping in her car with her two children in the summer, and she was due in a few days. I think that emergency housing is something we need in this community for situations like that. None of our children belong in the cars or on the streets,” said Robinson.

People who stay in the apartments have been referred from Crisis Nursery, Urbana Schools, or Centralized Intake for Homeless.