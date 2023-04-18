MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Five lucky families are getting paid to move to Mattoon.

Officials said the five families that were selected will each receive $5,000 in cash and another $7,000 worth of incentives from area businesses, totaling almost $12,000 as part of Mattoon in Motion’s Move to Mattoon initiative.

Mattoon in Motion, an economic development agency, has raised $60,000 with help from community businesses and the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce for the program.

“Like $500 from Rural King, which is headquartered in Mattoon, free one gigabit per second broadband from Consolidated Communications, which is also headquartered in Mattoon,” said Alex Benishek, Mattoon in Motion Board President.

Created in the fall of 2017, officials said more than 80 passionate community members came together and participated in a series of planning sessions initiated by the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce, the Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation, and the MAPPING community planning program offered by the Illinois Institute for Rural Affairs at Western Illinois University.

Officials said “Mattoon is in motion with a well-trained and skilled workforce fueling a thriving local economy. Youth are provided opportunities of self-discovery and are encouraged to get involved in the community. Residents and visitors enjoy an affordable, high-quality of life with world-class healthcare and educational systems; a variety of cultural attractions, parks, and recreation opportunities; and an array of housing options to meet the needs of a diverse population.”

Aside from monetary payments, Benishek said participants will also receive other benefits, including restaurant gift cards and a free YMCA membership. He encourages everyone to apply for next year’s round of applicants. You can do so by contacting Mattoon in Motion here.