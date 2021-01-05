FILE – This July 31, 2012, file photo shows a mammogram, a test to detect cancer. A new study suggests that adding MRIs to mammograms to screen women with very dense breasts may find more cancers but also gives a lot of false alarms. (Torin Halsey/Times Record News via AP, File)

(ILLINOIS) — The month of January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month and eligible women in two counties can get free screenings.

The Illinois Breast and Cervical Cancer Program offers free mammograms, breast and pelvic exams in Ford and Sangamon county.

The program is for uninsured women living in Illinois. You must be between 35 and 64 years old.

If you’ve been diagnosed previously, you may be able to get free treatment.

We spoke to a health educator who says getting checked out is so important to early detection.

“It just really helps them get access to screening services because cervical cancer typically has no symptoms. The only way to find out if someone has cervical cancer is typically through a screening,” says Ford County Health Educator Megan Ruetter.

She also says getting an early diagnosis means a higher success rate for treatments.