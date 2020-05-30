Program looks to recruit students to public interest law & promote unity

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County State’s Attorney announced a new program that will help recruit students to careers in public interest law.

State’s Attorney Dan Wright said the program is called Promoting Unity through Public Interest Law (P.U.P.I.L). This is an initiative between former United States Attorney for the Central District of Illinois Jim Lewis, The Outlet, Springfield Frontiers International and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Illinois.

He said this program will help Sangamon County high school and college students pursue careers in public interest law. These careers include areas like criminal (prosecutors and defenders), civil and human rights, housing, labor relations and more.

Additionally, Wright said the group plans on promoting unity, diversity and community engagement through educational opportunities and mentorship.

For more information on this initiative, please visit P.U.P.I.L’s Facebook page.