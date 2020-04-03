Program continues to check in on seniors

CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA)– There are seniors who are quarantined in their homes who may be all alone. There are programs that will check on your family when you can’t. The “Are You Ok” program was started about five years ago by the Dewitt County TRIAD. It is one of several services they offer for seniors including scam prevention and senior academy. It is a welfare check in system. Seniors in the program decide when they want to be called on a daily basis. An automated calling system calls them to make sure they are ok. If they do not answer by the third call, family is contacted or possibly a police officer to check in on them.

There are 23 senior citizens in Dewitt County enrolled, but they are looking to get more involved. They have the capacity to get even more seniors signed up. You can call 217-935-3196 to learn more.

Macon County has a similar resource. You call 217-424-1376 for more information about their program.