Program connects students to jobs

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — One resource in town is giving students jobs.

The Youth Employment Services Program connects Unit 4 High School students to employment opportunities.

They’re looking for employers who are hiring. It’s normally a summer program, but is now year-round.

Anyone 14-years-old or older can get involved. First priority goes to students with free or reduced lunch.

This will be the YES Program’s tenth year.

“A paycheck is important and so we want to start instilling the idea that you can love what you’re doing for that paycheck,” says Program Director Mindy Smith. “It doesn’t have to be something that kills your soul or that you really dread doing. We want to unlock a love of work.”

They will be hosting a virtual career fair later this spring. If you’re interested in being an YES Employer or Student, you can email Smith at smithmi@u4sd.org.