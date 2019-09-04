Professors discouraged by budget cuts

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– Higher education got a boost in funding from this year’s budget and the capital bill but some professors said the money is going to the wrong places.

Professors at one school in the U of I System said instead of using some of the new money for the items they need, their university is cutting their budget.

The University of Illinois at Springfield (UIS) said they have asked departments to reduce operating budgets and watch their spending.

UIS professors said the cuts suspend a program that guarantees them a new computer every four years. Educators said the laptops are essential for them to prepare class work and grade assignments.

In response to the teachers the university said: “Information Technology Services (ITS) is always available to help any university employee that may encounter a computer issue to ensure they are able to complete their tasks for work.”

Teachers also said they are disappointed that the College of Liberal Arts will have to cut their budget by nearly a million dollars this year.

Money from the capital bill is set to go towards other technology on the campus. $35 million will be used for a new library. The 40-year-old building is the oldest one on campus and administrators said it is in need of technology upgrades.