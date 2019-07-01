Professor gets grant to research wild hemp

FILE – In this April 19, 2018, file photo, Seth Crawford, co-owner of Oregon CBD, displays hemp seeds being prepared for sale to industrial hemp farmers at his facility in Monmouth, Ore. A global hemp research lab announced Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Oregon, is part of a larger movement to bring the standardization to hemp that traditional crops like corn and cotton enjoy. (AP Photos/Gillian Flaccus, File)

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — A Western Illinois University professor is harvesting wild hemp across the state for a research project to evaluate THC levels in the plants.

The Illinois Department of Agriculture issued Agriculture Professor Win Phippen the department’s only permit to harvest wild hemp, sometimes called “ditch weed,” for research. The plant produces CBD oil, which is not an illegal drug and is widely available for a variety of uses.

Phippen says the project “addresses concerns of high THC hemp being grown in the wild.” Phippen will take cuttings and plant them at WIU, where he’ll evaluate each plant’s THC level and other characteristics. He’ll collect the “clean” seed and make it available to Illinois growers.

Lawmakers legalized industrial hemp last year. Phippen received a grant from WIU to fund the project.