MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Mental health should always be taken seriously, but this month is getting extra attention. May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and professionals are urging people to take the time to educate themselves.

RJ McNicholl of Rock Counseling Group said more people are beginning to open up to counseling and therapy, but the stigma surrounding mental health treatment still exists.

McNicholl is helping to fight the stigma with the location of his centers. He intentionally chooses spaces near frequently visited areas like salons or restaurants over more secluded options. McNicholl believes this helps to normalize seeking mental health treatment.

“Don’t shy away from getting help or asking for help. Realize people really just want to be treated like human beings,” said McNicholl. “So conversations, asking people how they’re doing, checking in with them is huge in terms of support.”

Rock Counseling Group’s new location is going behind the current Mahomet Center.