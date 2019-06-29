Professional dancer offers intensive classes

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A professional dancer returned to teach students in his hometown.

26-year-old Andrew Cribbett dances for Eisenhower Dance Detroit in Michigan. He has worked for the company for nine years.

He visited Urbana to teach a summer intensive class for the second year in a row for his former ballet teacher, Luciana Rezende, who is now the program director of the Urbana Fine Arts Center. Cribbett said it’s been exciting to work with his former teacher again.

“It’s nice, it’s heartfelt,” Cribbett said. “It’s always great to come back and give back to the community I grew up in, to see the youth and what they’re doing.”

“It’s really, really, really rewarding to see what he’s been doing right now,” Rezende said.

Cribbett said the goal of his class was to help students think about movement differently.

“I feel like we’re so focused on the technical aspect of ballet,” Cribbett said. “It’s important to be well-versed in other styles.”

Cribbett said he hopes to teach in Urbana again next year.