Professional artist paints for holiday season

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A local downtown bar has some new paint to help celebrate the holiday season, thanks to one artist.

Kristine Fisher has been doing these window paintings for 16 years and is a professional artist.

Esquire Lounge, located at 106 North Walnut Street, asked her to paint when she returned to the Champaign area, and has been doing it ever since.

Fisher studied at the Art Institute of Chicago and made art her life long passion.

This year, she decorated the outside windows with snowflakes, mistletoes, a candy cane heart, colorful bulbs, and included a Santa.

“I guess it’s just the people who come and look for it every year and expect to see me. And the compliments, you know? Some people, what are you doing, why are you doing this, but most people are kind. They come back every year, so that’s probably the best,” says Fisher.