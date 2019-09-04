Produce donated to homeless shelter

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Rescue Mission now has 450 pounds of fresh produce. That’s thanks to men at the Danville Correctional Center.

All of the produce was grown by incarcerated men. Rescue mission employees say they only get a donation of this size about once a year.

They’ll be using it all to provide food to people in need. They already gave a lot of it away because they had too much. The rest will be used in foods the rescue mission serves to the public. Those meals happen twice a week.