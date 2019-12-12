Proclamation names December 12 Jesse White Day

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — December 12, 2019 is officially Jesse White Day in Illinois.

Governor JB Pritzker issued the proclamation on the 60th anniversary of the Jesse White Tumbling Team.

“Secretary of State Jesse White has set a tremendous example for all of us to follow — not just as a public servant, but as a neighbor, a mentor and a friend,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “On behalf of a grateful state, today we honor Secretary White’s dedication to lifting up our youth, to giving hope and inspiration to so many parents and families, a cause that stretches back before he ever swore an oath of office.”

White has served six terms as Illinois’ Secretary of State.

The tumbling team has served more than 18,000 since it was created.