Processional route released for fallen Officer Chris Oberheim

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A procession for fallen Officer Chris Oberheim is planned for Thursday afternoon, starting in Urbana and ending in Decatur.

A press release from Champaign Police says it’s starting at 1 p.m. at the County Coroner’s Office, 202 Art Bartell Road, Urbana.

Law enforcement will escort Oberheim as he departments Champaign-Urbana to Decatur. Police say first responders will line the route, and anyone wishing to pay their respects can join them to “honor our fallen hero.”

The route will pass the Champaign Police Department.

Departing at 1 p.m., the processional take the following route:

202 Art Bartell Rd, Urbana

Westbound on Main Street

Northbound on Vine Street

Westbound on University Avenue all the way to Randolph Street

Northbound on Randolph

Westbound on Church Street all the way to Interstate 57

South on Interstate 57 to Monticello Road

Westbound on Monticello Road through Monticello to Interstate 72

Interstate 72 to the Graceland-Fairlawn Funeral Home, 2901 N. Oakland Avenue, Decatur, Illinois

“The entire Champaign Police Department extends its appreciation to our community, and all communities near and far, for their support and condolences.”