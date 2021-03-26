Procession honors Trooper Todd Hanneken

MT. ZION, Ill. (WCIA) — Trooper Todd Hanneken was honored during a procession on Friday as he was transported to a Mt. Zion funeral home.

Trooper Hanneken was taken to Carle in Urbana after his squad car crashed Thursday in Bondville. Doctors tried to save him, but he passed away.

A procession was held Friday afternoon to bring Hanneken back to Macon County. State Police and other first responders served as escorts.

